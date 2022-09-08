Going All-In on 'All-Out Avengers'

Derek, I’m sure you’ve been asked this before, but what are the biggest differences between writing for novels and writing for comics?

DEREK LANDY: There are a few obvious ones and then a few that took me completely by surprise. When I write a book, I own everything. I’m in charge. Nobody knows these characters better than I do. Nobody knows the story, I keep that to myself. Not even my editor knows most of what’s about to happen. The sense of ownership for the books is constant. Then you go and you write for Marvel, and the problem I have struggled with, that I’m struggling with, is respect. I basically have too much respect for other writers and artists. [Laughs] I don’t want to tread on toes. I don’t want to use this villain because somebody else might have plans.

I thought when I started with Marvel that for every character they already had a plan. They linked up, they crossed over, but every character was set in stone. I thought I was allowed to play with Falcon and Winter Soldier a little bit, but I didn’t want to upset the applecart. I had no idea that Marvel ran such a free playground. They have certain things that have to happen with certain characters and certain teams at certain times, fine. The overall arcs are understandable. But with everyone else, you can make changes, you can introduce, you can modify—as long as your editor agrees with your choices, you can do whatever you want. If you go too far, they tell you, but they allow you your freedom.

Coming from books to comics, my mistake was believing I didn’t have the freedom that I actually had. So I was too respectful, and I think I still am too respectful. This bleeds over into everything else, because if you’re too respectful, you’re curtailing your own ambition. That has taken me until now to break out of. The stories with ambition are the ones that you remember. If I’m not ambitious enough, I’m never going to write anything astonishing. I’m breaking free of that, slowly, and ALL-OUT AVENGERS is my attempt to do something bigger.

How did you pick out the characters who kick off ALL-OUT AVENGERS?

DEREK LANDY: The weird thing is that even though we’re constantly coming in on the second issue of a two-part story where the first issue will never exist, we’re still in continuity, so the core Avengers team is still the core Avengers team from AVENGERS (2018). But, as Tom said, I’m allowed to use any character that has ever been called an Avenger, going all the way back to the 60’s. I feel like as long as I’m using minimum three Avengers from this era, I’m fulfilling the criteria.

Obviously you have Captain America, Iron Man and Thor, but I’m starting to bring in Spider-Woman a lot. Visually, she’s just awesome. Every iteration of her character, I have adored. [Former Avengers writer Brian Michael] Bendis had a wonderful Spider-Woman. Pairing her up with Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers allows you to have a great friendship. Because I can pick and choose, if I don’t have a bad guy capable of beating Captain Marvel and Thor, I don’t have to have them there. And I don’t have to explain it, which is the lovely thing.

When ALL-OUT AVENGERS was announced and the format was announced and people knew I could use anybody, I got so many messages on Twitter with requests like “are you going to use the Wasp?” And I hadn’t thought about it, but I’d love to write Janet Van Dyne! Then there are really specific requests to put two characters in a romantic relationship together because they shared a moment 23 years ago and you could retrofit it; that’s when I go, “dude, you know more about these two characters than I ever will, so I’m not even going to touch that.”

It basically comes down to which characters fit the plot. That’s an obvious answer, but again, it comes back to my own ambition as a writer and how big I can make each issue without any backstory, without any flashbacks, without a “previously on.” In theory, I could go huge every single issue, and then I can have Thor and Captain Marvel and all the heavy hitters, but most of the time I’m approaching it from a smaller threat point of view that allows the less powerful characters to actually interact with each other more.

Where does the threat from ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1 come from? Queen Arrok, the Dark Tide—all of it.

DEREK LANDY: They first appeared in the BLACK ORDER (2018) limited series, the first work I did for Marvel. I love the idea that there will be Derek Landy books, Derek Landy comics that have formed their own little universe within Marvel. It’s the same with all writers. You come up with a side character, a supporting character, you’re going to use them in your next series as long as they have managed to remain alive. There was a character from FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER (2020) that went on to appear in CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN. Now the bad guys from BLACK ORDER are in ALL-OUT AVENGERS.

The lovely thing I’ve discovered is that when you’re writing and have a villain who’s not integral to the plot, you just have them there for one issue to get beaten, when I’ve created a character to fill that role, the Marvel editors will go, “instead of creating this random villain who will never appear again afterward, we could use this random villain who showed up 15 years ago in two issues of something you’ve never read.” Then I get to go read those two issues to figure out who this is and what they can do.