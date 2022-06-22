Destiny and Mystique: A Mutant Love Story

Long before Charles Xavier dreamed of the X-Men, Mystique and Destiny were shaping the future of Marvel’s mutants. The relationship between the shape-shifting Mystique and prophetic Destiny has been a crucial part of the X-Men’s most epic adventures, and it has changed the course of mutant history more than once.

After years apart, Destiny and Mystique have been reunited on the mutant island nation Krakoa, and they’re reshaping the X-Men’s future again in Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s IMMORTAL X-MEN. To celebrate Pride month and prepare for the X-Men to jump into JUDGMENT DAY later this summer, let’s take a closer look at the relationship between Mystique and Destiny and how their love set the mutant world on fire.

How Mystique and Destiny Met

Destiny and Mystique were both born in the late 19th century, ahead of the massive mutant population explosion that would follow in the 20th. While the details of Mystique’s early life remain largely unknown, Destiny was born Irene Adler, the daughter of a well-off family in Austria. When she was 13, Irene’s precognitive mutant powers activated, overwhelming her with visions of futures and potential timelines. As her physical eyesight faded, Irene recorded many of her visions in a cryptic set of books that came to be known as Destiny’s Diaries.

While trying to foster the development of favorable timelines, Destiny met Mystique, who was working as consulting detective Raven Darkhölme, in the early 20th century. The relationship between the two evolved into romance and eventually marriage.

Despite the intensity of their relationship, Raven and Irene eventually wandered out of each other’s lives as their respective destinies led them elsewhere. While Destiny worked in early mutant research at the Black Womb Project, Mystique had the children who would grow up to become the X-Men’s Nightcrawler and the anti-mutant firebrand Graydon Creed.

