Devil Dinosaur Celebrates His Friendaversary with Moon Girl
Grab a preview of the brand-new ‘Devil Dinosaur Infinity Comic’ #1 on the Marvel Unlimited app!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Stephen Byrne, Arianna Florean, and Pete Pantazis: Devil Dinosaur’s friendaversary celebration with his bestie Moon Girl gets interrupted when Demolisher decides to crash the party. Can Devil save the day and prove he's more than just a big scary beast, but a hero and a friend to all New Yorkers?
Grab your first look at issue #1 below, then read fresh chapters of DEVIL DINOSAUR INFINITY COMIC each Friday on the Marvel Unlimited app!
