'Doctor Strange' Enlists a Hoary Host of Super Heroes
In a new trailer for 'Doctor Strange' #1, Stephen Strange and Clea get a visit from Spider-Man, Daredevil, Black Cat, and more.
The Doctor is in! A new trailer for Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry's DOCTOR STRANGE #1 shows Stephen Strange back in action following his brief spell as Death's Harvestman. Joining him will be his wife Clea and his faithful friend Wong… as well as a hoary host of Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe!
Now that he's back from the dead, Stephen Strange wants to get back to his normal routine—which, as Master of the Mystic Arts, isn't very normal at all! Nevertheless, between his regular runs at satanic entities and demonic refugees, a mysterious new threat begins to take shape when someone else begins to issue their own dark justice on Strange's mightiest foes. As he embarks on an interdimensional search for answers, though, he may just discover the culprit is closer to home than he thinks…
The new DOCTOR STRANGE #1 trailer spotlights a few of Strange's upcoming adventures, as well as the guest stars who will accompany him along the way. From Spider-Man and Daredevil to Black Cat and Doctor Doom, Strange finds no shortage of extraordinary companions in his line of work!
"After DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE, after STRANGE, we open the next act in our ongoing saga of the Sorcerer Supreme in DOCTOR STRANGE #1!” MacKay said in a statement. “It's been really exciting to have the opportunity to not only continue exploring the magical side of the Marvel Universe with the inhabitants of 177A Bleecker Street, but to follow the lives of the Stranges as the last year and a half has put them through the wringer. Pasqual has been putting together a truly magical book, and I'm super psyched to show people what's in store for Stephen and Clea Strange—and of course, we won't be giving them any time off after recent events..."
"I think there’s a certain gravitas in [Stephen Strange and Clea] together—neither of them are young, fresh, unseasoned," MacKay added in an interview with Polygon. "Stephen Strange is an elder statesman in the Marvel Universe, the person that’s always brought in when magic intrudes into lives of other heroes, and Clea is every bit his equal: an alien warlord who possesses great power of her own. I think Clea and Strange are a power couple in every sense of the word, and I’m interested in exploring that relationship and bringing it back to the forefront in the world of Strange."
“When I started working for Marvel a long time ago, there were three comics I had always wanted to draw: FANTASTIC FOUR, SPIDER-MAN, and DOCTOR STRANGE,” Ferry said. “Why Doctor Strange? Because his stories include all the elements I love as an artist—the fantasy, science fiction, and imagination. Above all, the fact that I could look at Steve Ditko’s work as a reference really motivates me! When he drew Doctor Strange, all the utopian and imaginary sceneries were incredible. So this is a very special moment in my career, and I’m looking forward to seeing where the character is going to take us with this new narrative. I know a lot of artists, including myself, consider Doctor Strange a challenge, like there is a need to add something new to the character because it offers you that possibility. For me, Doctor Strange is a big challenge, but I embrace it.”
DOCTOR STRANGE #1
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by PASQUAL FERRY
Colors by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
Cover by ALEX ROSS
Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Stormbreakers Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO
Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE
Timeless Dormammu Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
Timeless Dormammu Sketch Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
Marvel Icon Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 3/22
Check out all seven covers and some interior artwork below, and be there when the Sorcerer Supreme makes his grand return in DOCTOR STRANGE #1 on March 22!
