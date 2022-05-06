The Doctor Is In: Doctor Strange Comics to Read Right Now

An expert magic wielder and an Avenger, Doctor Stephen Strange’s life was irrevocably changed when he lost the use of his hands in a car accident. No longer able to practice as a surgeon, he turned to mysticism and the magical arts instead. And, following his tutelage under the Ancient One, Strange surpassed his mentor as the next Sorcerer Supreme, the appointed guide to protect our world from interdimensional harm.

Now, dive into Strange, strange tales with over 50 top-selling collections starring the Sorcerer Supreme. Enjoy critically acclaimed runs, including new digital comics and trades, in the cutting-edge reader of the Marvel Comics App, available on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices. Once purchased, all your stories are accessible through your personal library, and can be read anytime, anywhere.

Sale ends May 16! Grab the full list of sale titles, then dive into our recommended picks for new readers.

AVENGERS/DOCTOR STRANGE: RISE OF THE DARKHOLD

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE COMPANION

DOCTOR STRANGE & DOCTOR DOOM: TRIUMPH AND TORMENT

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SECRET DEFENDERS

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERERS SUPREME VOL. 1: OUT OF TIME

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERERS SUPREME VOL. 2: TIME AFTER TIME

DOCTOR STRANGE BY DONNY CATES

DOCTOR STRANGE BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: GOD OF MAGIC

DOCTOR STRANGE BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: CITY OF SIN

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JASON AARON VOL. 1

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JASON AARON VOL. 2

DOCTOR STRANGE BY MARK WAID VOL. 1: ACROSS THE UNIVERSE

DOCTOR STRANGE BY MARK WAID VOL. 2: REMITTANCE

DOCTOR STRANGE BY MARK WAID VOL. 3: HERALD

DOCTOR STRANGE BY MARK WAID VOL. 4: THE CHOICE

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: A SEPARATE REALITY

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: AFTERLIFE

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: ALONE AGAINST ETERNITY

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: MASTER OF THE MYSTIC ARTS

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE REALITY WAR

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE VAMPIRIC VERSES

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: TRIUMPH AND TORMENT

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 1

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 10

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 2

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 3

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 4

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 5

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 6

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 7

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 8

DOCTOR STRANGE MASTERWORKS VOL. 9

DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1: THE WAY OF THE WEIRD

DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 2: THE LAST DAYS OF MAGIC

DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 3: BLOOD IN THE AETHER

DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 4: MR. MISERY

DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 5: SECRET EMPIRE

DOCTOR STRANGE VS. DRACULA: THE MONTESI FORMULA

DOCTOR STRANGE/PUNISHER: MAGIC BULLETS

DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION

DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION COMPLETE COLLECTION

DOCTOR STRANGE: DON'T PAY THE FERRYMAN

DOCTOR STRANGE: INTO THE DARK DIMENSION

DOCTOR STRANGE: LORDS OF FEAR

DOCTOR STRANGE: STRANGE ORIGIN

DOCTOR STRANGE: STRANGE TALES

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE FLIGHT OF BONES

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH

DOCTOR STRANGE: WHAT IS IT THAT DISTURBS YOU, STEPHEN?

DR. STRANGE SEASON ONE

DR. STRANGE, SURGEON SUPREME VOL. 1: UNDER THE KNIFE

MARVEL UNIVERSE DOCTOR STRANGE

MARVEL'S DOCTOR STRANGE PRELUDE

MARVEL-VERSE: DOCTOR STRANGE

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1 - THE WORLD BEYOND

SPIDER-MAN/DOCTOR STRANGE: THE WAY TO DUSTY DEATH

STRANGE: BEGINNINGS AND ENDINGS

STRANGE: THE DOCTOR IS OUT

Who do you call when things are coming out of your dreams and trying to kill you? Or when your daughter is cursing in Latin and walking like a spider? Or when your dog keeps screaming at you to strangle your neighbors? Doctor Strange, of course. He's the only person standing between us and the forces of darkness, but has he been paying his tab? Every act of magic has a cost and Jason Aaron and Chris Bachalo are going to put Stephen Strange through hell to even the scales.

Collects DOCTOR STRANGE (2015) #1-5.