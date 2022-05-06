The Doctor Is In: Doctor Strange Comics to Read Right Now
Brush up your knowledge on Earth's Sorcerer Supreme
An expert magic wielder and an Avenger, Doctor Stephen Strange’s life was irrevocably changed when he lost the use of his hands in a car accident. No longer able to practice as a surgeon, he turned to mysticism and the magical arts instead. And, following his tutelage under the Ancient One, Strange surpassed his mentor as the next Sorcerer Supreme, the appointed guide to protect our world from interdimensional harm.
DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1: THE WAY OF THE WEIRD
Who do you call when things are coming out of your dreams and trying to kill you? Or when your daughter is cursing in Latin and walking like a spider? Or when your dog keeps screaming at you to strangle your neighbors? Doctor Strange, of course. He's the only person standing between us and the forces of darkness, but has he been paying his tab? Every act of magic has a cost and Jason Aaron and Chris Bachalo are going to put Stephen Strange through hell to even the scales.
Collects DOCTOR STRANGE (2015) #1-5.
DOCTOR STRANGE BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: GOD OF MAGIC
Evil is everywhere, and the world needs the Sorcerer Supreme more than ever. But the Sorcerer Supreme is now…Loki?! Say hello to the Master of the Mischief Arts! The Norse lord of lies has the cloak, the spells—he’s even got Zelma Stanton as his assistant. (And possibly more?) Is this the chance Loki needed to become a hero at last, or is the trickster god dangerously close to unlimited power? And what happened to Stephen Strange, the former Sorcerer Supreme? Down but not out, Stephen may just have one last play left in him—one that could shake the Marvel Universe to its core! But will it be enough to take back his title, with the life of someone he loves hanging in the balance?
Collects DOCTOR STRANGE (2015) #381-385.
AVENGERS/DOCTOR STRANGE: RISE OF THE DARKHOLD
Learn the hidden history of Marvel’s most terrifying tome! Penned by the elder god Chthon and containing the blackest of magic, could the Darkhold be responsible for the Werewolf by Night’s curse? Jack Russell’s quest for the truth leads him into conflict with…Dracula! Modred the Mystic dared to learn the Darkhold’s secrets, but he spells trouble for the Avengers when Chthon chooses the Scarlet Witch as the vessel for his rebirth! And Doctor Strange attempts to use the Darkhold to destroy all vampires—as Thor battles Dracula!
Collects MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #3-4; WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #1, #3 AND #15; TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #18-19; MARVEL CHILLERS #1-2; AVENGERS (1963) #185-187; DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #59-62, #67 AND #81; THOR (1966) #332-333 and MATERIAL FROM DRACULA LIVES #6; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #22; X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #12 and DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #9-13 and #15.
DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERERS SUPREME VOL. 1: OUT OF TIME
An ancient evil threatens to unravel the fabric of reality, and one Master of the Mystic Arts may not be enough to stop it. Doctor Strange must unite Sorcerers Supreme past, present and future to stem the coming darkness—including Merlin, the Ancient One, and Wiccan! Then there are the surprise packages—Sir Isaac Newton! A Ghost Rider from the 1800s! And the mysterious Nina! But Strange should watch his back with this super-group of spell crafters, as not all of these mages have his best interests in mind! When the Forgotten arrives, it will take the whole team to put him down—but if anything happens to the young Ancient One from the past, what will that mean for Stephen Strange in the present?
Collects DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERERS SUPREME (2016) #1-6.
