To Dream or Not to Dream! The Sorcerer Supreme's Greatest Foes Team Up in 'Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares' #1

Featuring his two most terrifying villains, Nightmare and Baron Mordo, and showcasing some of Doctor Strange’s greatest feats yet, DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES will provide a perfect entry point into the unique mystical world of Doctor Strange. Expertly crafted by legendary Marvel great Ralph Macchio and rising star artist Ibrahim Mostafa, this epic tale also promises to dazzle longtime fans of the iconic character with a fascinating venture into the dream realm that you won’t want to wake up from!

Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange’s dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange’s waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm. Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike. Can Stephen shake Nightmare’s grip over him? Or will the world be lost to Nightmare’s dream realm forever!

Don’t miss this brand-new signature Doctor Strange story when DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1 hits stands on April 20!

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1

Written by RALPH MACCHIO

Art by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 4/20