Eddie Brock Faces Off Against Doctor Doom in Super-Sized 'Venom' #25

Mastermind writer Al Ewing has already taken Eddie and Dylan Brock’s sagas to uncharted levels of symbiote insanity in the pages of VENOM, but this September, Venom’s quest goes off the rails completely when DOOM comes calling!

Featuring artwork by Sergio Dávila, Cafu, Ken Lashley, Julius Ohta, the super-sized milestone issue will see Venom make a desperate move to turn the tide of his ongoing battle against Meridius by going after none other than Doctor Doom! Bonded to a new symbiote and equipped with new abilities, Venom is more powerful than ever but against Doom, he’s in way over his head...

Eddie Brock needs access to Doctor Doom’s time platform but in doing so, got more than he ever bargained for, battling the most notorious super villain in the Marvel Universe through time itself! Luckily, Eddie’s well versed in navigating the timestream thanks to his recent adventures. He’s poised to take his conflict with Meridius to its frenetic and fist-filled finish – if he survives DOOM!

PLUS! Eddie’s battle with Doom will land him, briefly, in a very unexpected place…MIDTOWN HIGH SCHOOL! But what, or who, could he find there?

"When Editor Devin Lewis pitched me the 50-page oversized issue, my first thought was packing as much bang per buck into those fifty pages as possible - and who provides more bang than the Lord of Latveria?” Ewing explained. “Victor makes a great counterpoint for Eddie Brock - the King and the commoner, the polymath of a thousand schemes and the brutal bar-room brawler. And, of course, the big difference between them - Eddie's forgiven a lot of his old enemies, but nobody carries a grudge like Doctor Doom..."