The Spider-Verse Explodes with New Heroes, New Paths, and More in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #1
Dan Slott and an all-star lineup of creators redefine the Spider-Verse in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #1, on sale August 3.
The future of the Spider-Verse is here!
Beginning on August 3, fans will see the Spider-Verse expand like never before in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new limited series that will introduce brand-new Spider-Heroes and check in with iconic favorites such as Araña and Spider-Man Noir. The series will contain a range of stories from longtime Spidey creators and rising stars, each with bold additions to the Spider-Man mythos. Amidst these thrilling debuts and fresh status quos, Spider-Man visionary Dan Slott will be laying the groundwork for an all-new epic launching later this year that will mark the end of the Spider-Verse as fans know it…
Here's what fans can expect from the first leg of this incredible journey in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1:
- Alex Segura and Caio Majado launch a new status quo for Araña, complete with a stunning new costume design by Humberto Ramos!
- Dan Slott and Martin Coccolo introduce Spider-Laird, a new Spider-Hero from the Scottish Highlands of the 18th Century!
- Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez web-sling back to prehistoric times with the roaring debut of Spider-Rex!
- Dustin Weaver and D.J. Bryant tell a haunting tale of Spider-Noir that will take your breath away!
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1
Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, DUSTIN WEAVER
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO, CAIO MAJADO, PERE PEREZ, DUSTIN WEAVER
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL
Blank Variant Cover
On Sale 8/3
Check out all the covers for EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1, plus a first look at interior artwork, and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more news about what’s to come in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!