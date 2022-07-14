The New Spider-UK Debuts, the Villain Behind the Spider-Verse's Destruction Revealed, and More in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #2
Dan Slott and an all-star lineup of creators continue to redefine the Spider-Verse in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #2, on sale August 17.
The future of the Spider-Verse is here!
Beginning on August 3, fans will see the Spider-Verse expand like never before in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new limited series that will introduce brand-new Spider-Heroes including Spider-UK and check in with iconic favorites such as Ghost-Spider. The series will contain a range of stories from longtime Spidey creators and rising stars, each with bold additions to the Spider-Man mythos.
Amidst these thrilling debuts and fresh status quos, Spider-Man visionary Dan Slott will lay the groundwork for SPIDER-MAN #1, an all-new ongoing series launching later this year. Featuring artwork by Mark Bagley, SPIDER-MAN will begin with the end of the Spider-Verse as fans know it…
Here's what fans can expect from the second issue in this exciting saga, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, on sale August 17:
- Writer Ramzee and artist Ruairí Coleman bring you the first adventure of the new SPIDER-UK! Check out her look, designed by artist Zoe Thorogood, in a special design variant cover!
- Mastermind writer Dan Slott and artist Paco Medina present a pivotal chapter in the Spider-Verse epic with the return of SHATHRA, the mysterious Spider-Wasp who hails from the astral plane!
- Writer Mallory Rosenthal and artist Ig Guara pit Ghost-Spider against Mysterio in a breathtaking battle!
- Iconic artist Chris Giarrusso brings together some of your favorite Spider-Heroes in a brand-new Mini-Marvels strip!
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2
Written by DAN SLOTT, RAMZEE, MALLORY ROSENTHAL, & CHRIS GIARRUSSO
Art by IG GUARA, RUAIRÍ COLEMAN, PACO MEDINA, & CHRIS GIARRUSSO
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA
Design Variant Cover by ZOE THOROGOOD
On Sale 8/17
Check out all the covers for EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, plus a first look at interior artwork, and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more news about what’s to come in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE!
