The New Spider-UK Debuts, the Villain Behind the Spider-Verse's Destruction Revealed, and More in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #2

The future of the Spider-Verse is here!

Beginning on August 3, fans will see the Spider-Verse expand like never before in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new limited series that will introduce brand-new Spider-Heroes including Spider-UK and check in with iconic favorites such as Ghost-Spider. The series will contain a range of stories from longtime Spidey creators and rising stars, each with bold additions to the Spider-Man mythos.

Amidst these thrilling debuts and fresh status quos, Spider-Man visionary Dan Slott will lay the groundwork for SPIDER-MAN #1, an all-new ongoing series launching later this year. Featuring artwork by Mark Bagley, SPIDER-MAN will begin with the end of the Spider-Verse as fans know it…

Here's what fans can expect from the second issue in this exciting saga, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, on sale August 17: