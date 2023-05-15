Breakout Hero Spider-Boy Shares His Sensational Story in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3
Check out Spider-Boy co-creator Humberto Ramos' new variant cover for 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3, on sale June 21.
Spider-Boy’s blockbuster debut in last month’s SPIDER-MAN #7 sent shockwaves throughout the industry, demanding multiple second printings and answers about his origins! At long last, Spider-Boy creators Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos will begin to unravel the origins of Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick next month in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3!
To celebrate, Ramos has turned out an all-new cover for the issue depicting the bouncin’ Spider-Boy soaring high above New York City. The breathtaking variant cover will also be available at a virgin ratio cover.
Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene during Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline, but he swears he’s not from the Spider-Verse at all! Despite no one recognizing him, he claims to have had plenty of adventures and team-ups with Spidey right in the 616! It’s a head-spinning mystery that’s only just begun!
"The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!" Slott promises.
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)
Written by DAN SLOTT & DAVID BETANCOURT
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS & JULIAN SHAW
Cover by PATRICK BROWN
Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Virgin Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
On Sale 6/21
Check out Ramos’ cover below and learn the secrets behind Marvel’s newest sensation when EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 arrives on June 21!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.