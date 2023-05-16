Spider-Boy Leaps into His First Solo Adventure with Mark Bagley's New 'Edge of Spider-Verse #3' Cover
Check out Mark Bagley’s new variant cover for 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3, on sale June 21.
Fans are wild about Spider-Boy!
The breakout hero’s blockbuster debut last month in SPIDER-MAN #7 scored multiple second printings and speculation about Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick’s mysterious backstory. His unbelievable origins will begin to unravel in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 where the character’s co-creators, Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, team up for Spider-Boy’s first solo outing!
On sale June 21, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 will have multiple variant covers featuring Spider-Boy. Yesterday, fans got to see Ramos’ variant cover and now it’s time to reveal a stunning piece by Mark Bagley, the artist behind the Spider-Boy’s first appearance.
Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene during Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline, but he swears he’s not from the Spider-Verse at all! Despite no one recognizing him, he claims to have had plenty of adventures and team-ups with Spidey right in the 616! It’s a head-spinning mystery that’s only just begun!
"The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!" Slott promises.
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)
Written by DAN SLOTT & DAVID BETANCOURT
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS & JULIAN SHAW
Cover by PATRICK BROWN
Ratio Variant Cover (1:200) by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 6/21
Check out Bagley’s cover now and learn the secrets behind Marvel’s newest sensation when EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 arrives on June 21!
