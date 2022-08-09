'Edge of Spider-Verse' Writer Alex Segura on the Makings of a Classic Spider-Man Story

To celebrate his 60th anniversary, Marvel’s Pull List is going all-in on everything Spider-Man. Last week, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE writer Alex Segura helped kicked off this spectacular Spider-month by breaking down AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999)’s “Coming Home” story arc with hosts Ryan Penagos and Jasmine Estrada. Over the course of their discussion, Segura revealed his favorite kind of Spider-Man story, as well as the elements that stood out to him in this run by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr.

Before he dove into the mechanics of classic Spider-Man stories, Segura recalled his first encounter with the character – and with super hero comics in general. “My first super hero comic was a Spider-Man digest. It was a reprint of SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN MAGAZINE (1968) #2, and that's different from THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN, but it was this black and white prestige series that Stan [Lee] and John Romita did in the 70s,” he shared.

“It was a really terrifying Green Goblin story, and I was probably too young to be reading that, but it burned into my brain, especially that opening sequence where, for some reason, George Stacy is showing a video of the Green Goblin to Norman Osborn and you see Norman Osborn drenched in sweat. He's like, ‘I'm the Green Goblin,’” he continued with a laugh. “It was pretty intense!”

“And then after that, I was always hounding my local pharmacy, like the newsstand at the Eckerd Drugs and places like that,” he said. “I had a comic shop across the street from my grandparents’ house called Frank's Comics and Cards, which was a block away. So whenever I had a couple of bucks to rub together, I'd walk over there and buy some comics. Spider-Man was my big obsession – Spider-Man, the X-Men and Batman, stuff like that.”