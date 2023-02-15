Return to the 'Edge of the Spider-Verse'
The hit 'Edge of Spider-Verse' comic book series is back this May with more all-new Spider-Heroes, breakout favorites, and more.
This May, the hit comic book series EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE returns for another wild trip through the Spider-Verse, complete with revolutionary new Spider-Heroes and further adventures for the series’ biggest breakout stars, all brought to you from an all-star lineup of talent!
Last year’s EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE comic book series introduced Marvel fans to some of Marvel’s hottest new web-slinging heroes, including Spider-Rex, Spinstress, and Web-Weaver, caught readers up with old favorites, and laid the groundwork for Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s incredible SPIDER-MAN ongoing series!
Here’s some of the stories fans can look forward to in this thrilling next chapter of the Spider-Verse:
- One of the most talked about new characters of the last year makes his roaring return! Writer Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez bring back Spider-Rex and pit him against the all-new VENOMSAURUS!
- WHO IS THE SPIDER-KILLER?! Zander Cannon introduces the world to the scariest Spider-Character ever created!!!
- David Hein, writer of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away, and artist Luciano Vecchio reunite to spin another adventure starring Spinstress! See the most magical Spider-Hero of them all as she sings her way into the biggest fight of her life!
- And much, much more! You’ll never guess what other creators and Spiders will show up!
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 4)
Written by KARLA PACHECO, ZANDER CANNON & MORE
Art by PERE PÉREZ, GUILLERMO SANNA, & MORE
Cover by PATRICK BROWN
On Sale 5/3
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)
Written by DAVID HEIN & MORE
Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE
Cover by PATRICK BROWN
On Sale 5/31
Check out the covers now and stay tuned for more story details and creative team announcements!
