Meet Elsa Bloodstone, Marvel’s Premier Monster Hunter

Following Ulysses’ death, Elsa received the Bloodstone choker and followed in her father’s footsteps. Thanks to a combination of that powerful artifact, her unique genetic structure, and her father’s training, Elsa boasts such superhuman abilities as enhanced strength and regeneration, as well as blood that can harm vampires, making her a formidable monster hunter.

Those early experiences with her father inform a lot about Elsa’s character and her relationship with others. Elsa is often cynical, though she strives to do good and make the world a better place than the one she came into. This ties into her desire to destroy monsters, as she believes them to be a massive threat to humanity. She also swears off having any children, as she is unwilling to pass on the burden of being a monster-hunting Bloodstone to anyone else. Still, Elsa isn’t the last of the Bloodstones. Her brother, Cullen, also plays a key role in her more recent stories, and despite their conflicts, Elsa genuinely cares about him and her family.

One of Elsa’s most-noteworthy early adventures came with Nextwave, a group of heroes recruited by Dirk Anger for the Highest Anti-Terrorism Effort, AKA H.A.T.E.. Originally tasked with taking down Unusual Weapons of Mass Destruction on Earth-63163, Nextwave turned against H.A.T.E. after learning of the connection between its sponsor, the Beyond Corporation, and a terrorist group known as S.I.L.E.N.T. Elsa played a key role in stopping the Beyond Corporation and its sinister leader: Devil Dinosaur.