Who Has Wielded Thor's Hammer?

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Mighty Thunderer—Thor Odinson! Creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby found lightning in a bottle when they introduced the world to their take on the Norse god of thunder in 1962’s JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #83. In the now-classic tale, Dr. Donald Blake became embroiled in an alien invasion and found the lost hammer of Thor, Mjolnir. With the hammer in hand, the mild-mannered Blake could channel the power of a thunder god, becoming Thor’s host at will.

Lee and Kirby may not have intended it at the time, but they set the stage for additional Thors when they revealed this inscription on Mjolnir, or “That Which Smashes”: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.”

And so they have. Over the past six decades, several men and women have been recognized as worthy. Including a surprisingly high amount of characters in the last two decades! Take a look back at some of Mjolnir’s most magnificent wielders, and read their comic stories now on Marvel Unlimited.