Every Ghost Rider Ever

THE PAST

In AVENGERS (2018) #7, an intelligent caveman from 1,000,000 B.C. was the lone survivor of a Wendigo attack. The monster named the caveman “Ghost” and challenged him to find them. It was during this journey that Ghost was approached by a snake and was given a Spirit of Vengeance, thus making him the 1,000,000 B. C. Ghost Rider. Although he loses the battle and his Hell Mammoth to the Wendigo, B.C. Ghost Rider would later join the Stone Age Avengers, such as 1,000,000 B. C. Black Panther, to battle the Fallen in MARVEL LEGACY (2017) #1 and the First Host in the pages of AVENGERS (2018).

The following Ghost Rider was Hellhawk, a Sioux chieftain during the 11th century. First appearing in GHOST RIDER (2006) #33, he was part of the 1,000 A. D. Avengers, and, according to some dialogue in AVENGERS (2018) #24, had a rivalry with the Puritan Avenger/Ghost Rider Noble Kane. (Kane is also the ancestor of two other Ghost Riders, Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch). Hellhawk was killed by Necrosis, on orders by Belasco of the Corrupted as a threat to Mephisto to keep all Spirits of Vengeance out of Limbo. The message was definitely received.

The next prominent Ghost Rider was Kushala, AKA the Spirit Rider. An Apache woman from the 19th century, her parents and her tribe were killed by the United States Army. She prayed for help from the Creator but instead received an answer from Leviathan, a Spirit of Vengeance. During that time, she was known as the Demon Rider and was even the Sorcerer Supreme. She would be transported to the modern era with other Sorcerers Supreme to fight the Forgotten in DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERERS SUPREME (2016) and starred in her own vertical series on the Marvel Unlimited app, GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA INFINITY COMIC (2021).

