Who is M.O.D.O.K.?

It's not easy being megalomaniacal Marvel Super Villain, but perhaps you just lack the ambition. M.O.D.O.K., however, he knows he's meant for greatest. You just need the superior intelligence and the will to do what needs to be done.

In Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., M.O.D.O.K. (voiced by Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, he has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! Can he rebuild A.I.M., fix his crumbling marriage, appease his teenage daughter, and help his son prepare for his upcoming bar mitzvah? Those are just some of the many challenges M.O.D.O.K must conquer!

Before you meet him in his brand-new series, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., this May 21 on Hulu, let's dive into his humble comic origins and learn what set him on the path to being the head, quite literally, of Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.). Get ready to submit to his will!