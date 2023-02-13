More Venomous Symbiotes Enter the Fray in 'Extreme Venomverse' #2
Discover what new symbiote heroes and villains readers will meet in 'Extreme Venomverse' #2 this May.
Last month, fans learned about an upcoming Multiverse-spanning series starring all-new symbiote characters: EXTREME VENOMVERSE! Part of the Summer of Symbiotes, an entire season of Symbiote insanity, EXTREME VENOMVERSE will be a five-issue limited series featuring stories by some of the industry’s hottest talents.
In the same spirit as the recent hit series, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, the series will feature jaw-dropping turning points for iconic characters like Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock and show never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time! But these epic adventures are spiraling towards an explosive destination, the DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, and whether your favorite new symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen…
Right now, get a taste of the stories that await in EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2, on sale in May!
- VENOM scribe Al Ewing and artist Vincenzo Carratù (MARY JANE & BLACK CAT) unite to tell a purrfect tale about your favorite cat burglar and a certain heist she may have pulled on Marvel’s First Family! Witness what happens when Felicia Hardy slips into her very own symbiote!
- Revisit MARVEL 1602, with Clay McLeod Chapman and Paul Davidson, as they introduce the creepiest Venom EVER!
- David Pepose and Ken Lashley introduce you to the twist L.M.V.—LIFE-MODEL VENOM! Cyborg Spider-Man, eat your heart out!
EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)
Written by AL EWING, DAVID PEPOSE & CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN
Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ, KEN LASHLEY & PAUL DAVIDSON
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 5/24
See all three new characters on the cover and stay tuned over the next few weeks for more Summer of Symbiotes news!
