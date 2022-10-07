Fabian Nicieza and Alex Segura’s Comics History

Fabian, who were the writers you patterned yourself after, as a fan and creator?

FABIAN NICIEZA: In comics it’s basically the ones I grew up reading. Like most of us, I think my seminal influences came from when I was between the ages of 12 and 16. That’s really when we’re formulating what we like about story and about character. For me it’s probably Steve Englehart and Jim Shooter on AVENGERS, who I both think did really strong, excellent Super Hero work. I grew up reading Stan Lee and Roy Thomas. Roy Thomas on CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) is where I started seeing story and character differently, because I never thought I’d be attracted to a character like Conan, but I was—and of course the Barry Windsor-Smith art didn’t hurt! And then I gravitated towards what Jim Starlin was doing in the 70’s because it blew my 11-year-old mind.

I found as I got older I gravitated towards the type of writer I think I ultimately became, which I think was a strong, workmanlike, professional writer. I always joke that I think I’m a mediocre writer, but with the caveat that I’m excellent in my mediocrity. [Alex laughs] I just keep typing—that’s how I’ve always approached it.

ALEX SEGURA: There’s a lot to be said for showing up. I don’t agree that you’re mediocre, but I think there’s a lot to be said in a writing capacity for showing up, doing the work, meeting the deadline, and doing it in a professional way.

FABIAN NICIEZA: I learned that in the office environment being surrounded by fellow editors and writers. Whether an editor who also wrote was a favorite of mine or not, they always had a very strong professional approach. The kind of work Alex has done in book publishing is the kind I respect tremendously. He puts in the work. A lot of writers and even editors don’t understand how hard it is to put in the work all the time.

ALEX SEGURA: It’s a craft.

FABIAN NICIEZA: It helps that every single story I read from [Alex] is entertaining and enjoyable. I don’t know that we’re going to win prestigious awards, but we have an audience who appreciates what we do. To me that ends up being the epitaph on the tombstone: “He wrote stuff that people liked.”

ALEX SEGURA: What I pull from Fabian’s work is that it always delivers. But I follow the same rules. I’m here to entertain myself first because then I’ll put in the work. That’s the secret: entertain yourself, hopefully entertain your editor, then entertain the artist and it’s a domino effect. [My latest novel] Secret Identity is the murder mystery I wanted to read. Thankfully other people wanted to read it too. What got me through the writing was that I was having fun and wanted to find out what happened next.

How did you both become involved in this round of MARVEL’S VOICES: COMUNIDADES?

FABIAN NICIEZA: [Laughs] The process was editors Lauren Amaro and Sarah Brunstad asking me if I’d like to be a part of it a year ago and me turning it down due to a combination of scheduling and not really feeling like I belonged in the book. But they asked enough times that I said yes, especially after they told me that Nova was available and I could write a Nova story with Sam Alexander, who I like a lot. I mean, I’m a Rich Rider guy, but I still like Sam Alexander a lot. Their persistence and the right character being available made me say I’d do it. [Then,] as I was writing it, they told me Paco Medina was available to draw it, which just made me write bigger because I know what Paco can do, he’s an excellent artist who has already done great work on Nova.

ALEX SEGURA: I did a Sunspot story in last year’s COMUNIDADES collection which was actually my first Marvel work. Lauren and Sarah had reached out and it had been a really fun experience. I got to weave a little story into Sunspot’s origin from MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #4, hearkening back to the Chris Claremont stuff but also using some of the current Krakoa stuff. Like Fabian said, there’s an inherent challenge working with such little space. I like the idea of having to create a vignette that fits this story structure. That was really fun.