'Fall of X' Declassified: Steve Foxe Breaks Down 'Dark X-Men' #1

MARVEL.COM: How did you select the eclectic cast of mutants that make up DARK X-MEN?

STEVE FOXE: In the world of the book, Madelyne didn't exactly have ample options. Of the scant few mutants left alive on Earth, most have no skills or experience, and those who do are scattered among Synch and Talon's makeshift team, Alpha Flight's northern resistance, and Steve Rogers' Unity Squad, among others.

I don't think loyalty is a concern for her—she's confident anyone stupid enough to betray her could be put down—so she's looking at who's useful and powerful. Plus, as we see in #1, some of the key cast members of the book are victims of fate thrust up against Madelyne's perverse band of would-be saviors.

In the real world, where I had to pitch a team to [editor] Jordan [White] and all my colleagues, I knew I wanted the worst of the worst. The X-Men have a long history of former foes joining them for the sake of the cause, so I wanted truly nasty monsters like Azazel and Emplate, who would never otherwise call themselves X-Men, and chaotic players like Zero and Albert, who aren't motivated by any recognizable moral compass.

On the other side of that, you've got folks like Havok and Gambit, who've walked the razor's edge between good and evil, and characters like Carmen Cruz, who's never been up against this kind of evil. It makes for a really tantalizing mix of unsavory characters as a writer—and, hopefully, for the reader, too!

MARVEL.COM: So many of the characters in this book, not the least of all Maddie, are used to being the "bad guys"—how do they feel about taking up the X-Men mantle?

STEVE FOXE: As we're going to see over the course of the series, for some, it's a title that means something. For others… they'll discard it in a second if it benefits them. What have the X-Men ever done for them, after all? Don't trust every Dark X-Man—I'll say that much.