‘Fall of X’ Declassified: Rebuilding the Ranks of ‘X-Force’

How has the FALL OF X impacted X-Force directly?

BENJAMIN PERCY: X-Force is the CIA of the mutant nation. But Krakoa has fallen. The mutants are dead or in exile. The mission of those who survived must shift. They will become more of an insurgency cell. They’re used to operating from the shadows, so this is a natural pivot for them.

We’ve seen some upheaval over the last few months as far as members coming and going. How are mainstays like Sage and Domino coping with the changes?

BENJAMIN PERCY: Sage was appointed Director of Intelligence—after Beast went rogue—and her position is more desperate and tenuous than ever. Because she doesn’t know who is alive and who to trust when X-FORCE #44 kicks off. She and Domino and Black Tom managed to escape the chaos and mayhem of the Hellfire Gala massacre…and they suspect their teammates might still be alive as well, including the traitorous Colossus.

It seems like the overarching story you’ve been telling with Colossus, his brother Mikhail, and the Chronicler is reaching a crescendo…

BENJAMIN PERCY: That’s correct. This story has been simmering since X-FORCE #1, when Piotr returned from Russia with a boatful of refugees and began to immediately act creepy and cagey. And it is coming to a head now. At last, Mikhail’s plans have been set into motion—but they’ve come crashing up against the Orchis incursion. So—like everyone else—Mikhail and the Chronicler are in a state of readjustment, reassessment. They need to figure out the best way to move forward and how Colossus—as a pawn controlled by the Chronicler—will fit into their plans.