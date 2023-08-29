Fanboy and Fangirl Moments in Marvel Comics

The Marvel Universe boasts some of the most aspirational super heroes ever created, with millions of fans worldwide looking up to our costumed crimefighters. But this admiration also extends into the Marvel Universe itself, with many heroes viewing their colleagues as more than inspirational. Sometimes, when heroes get to meet the heroes that they’ve idolized from a distance, their fanboy/fangirl flags fly high. And they can’t hold back exactly how they feel!

Here are some instances of Marvel heroes who were completely unable to contain the excitement of meeting (and even partnering up!) with the heroes who inspired their journey.