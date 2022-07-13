Fantastic Farewell: Dan Slott Breaks Down His 'Fantastic Four' Bucket List

MARVEL.COM: With all the new stuff you’re doing – new villains, new allies, new twists on the origin – how much pull is there to also do your own take on a Hulk/Thing fight or a Galactus story? What is the push and pull and the balance there?

DAN SLOTT: To be honest, if you look at our first year of FF, that was my bucket list. Someday, somebody was going to wake up and tell them to take me off the book. [Laughs] There’s always that imposter syndrome; there’s always that fear that tomorrow this might be gone.

Let me put it this way: I remember reading an interview with [J. Michael Straczynski] when he was leaving SPIDER-MAN. He had done his time, he had done everything he wanted to do, and now he was getting ready to leave. He was out the door. He was giving his goodbye interviews and somebody asked if there was anything he wanted to do that he hadn’t done. He realized for the first time in this interview that he had never done an Electro story. Well, he mentioned a character – I think it was Electro – but he hadn’t done a story with them. You could feel the hurt. You could feel the pain through the page. I was like, “I don’t want to be like that.”

So I had my bucket list of stories that I wanted to do to get them out of my system, and then we could move on, then I would be unburdened. I wanted to do a story dealing with the fact that Sue had named Ben “The Thing.” She called him that name in disgust and he bore that as his name. There’s something tragic about that. I wanted to do the story of Sue coming to terms with that. It’s why she becomes a matchmaker and sets him up with Alicia. That story was in the wedding issue – I really wanted to do that.

I really wanted to marry Ben and Alicia. I really wanted to do a story where Doctor Doom has them all in a death trap and Sue saves them by making Doom’s mask invisible in front of the world. I’ve wanted to do that since I was a kid.

Galactus always lands in New York – whenever Galactus comes to eat the Earth, he lands in New York. I always wanted to do a story where Galactus lands in Latveria. He is going to eat the world from Latveria, and Doom says, “If Richards can do it, I can do it.” He won’t let any heroes cross the border. He wants to beat Galactus by himself, and the FF have to break into Latveria in order to stop Galactus. I always wanted to do that story.

Every time I’d gotten close to a Hulk/Thing fight, there had to be a twist to it. One time, Hulk was a robot. I never got to do a real Hulk/Thing story. Having it be on the honeymoon with the gag that [Jonathan] Hickman had set up, where he could become Ben Grimm once every couple of months for a day or a week, having that as the countdown – “I’ve got to defeat The Hulk before I turn back into Ben Grimm or he’ll kill everybody I love!” – that was great. I loved the hell out of that.

I got to do so much. I got to do Doom and Reed dueling in both a swordfight and in chess. [Laughs] I had my wishlist of all these things I wanted to do. Doing a flashback story where Johnny leaves the FF because he’s a hothead and thinks he can do it on his own, and at the same time, Bobby Drake runs away from the X-Men and ends up joining the FF, which ticks off the Torch. I wanted to do that story forever.

In my mind, “Point of Origin” was going to be a 60th anniversary story, but it set up too many pieces, so we had to do it sooner. We got to the 60th anniversary and I pitched this weird story where they fought all four versions of Kang but all in different time periods. At the end, you had to make a new Fantastic Four from all the FFs across their history. Lee/[Jack] Kirby Sue, Ben with the helmet, Johnny from Hickman’s run, modern day Reed – it was fun doing all that nonsense for the 60th.

It was fun to do stories with just the kids! It was fun doing Franklin and Val having to get the driver’s license. I have a nephew who is now a fully grown, capable, responsible adult, but when he was told it was his last Halloween as a little kid, he made multiple disguises and kept doing a circuit of his neighborhood over and over. He’d come back home and dump the candy into a giant trash bag, then go back out with an empty bag and a new costume. There were members of my family who thought this was horrible and others who thought he was a genius. [Laughs]

The FF is a family and I thought I had to use that. I have two alien kids and one’s a Skrull? They’re doing that! They’re doing my nephew’s gag. Having them do the Halloween story – I loved that. I loved that so much.

In a perfect world where I could write much faster, I would have done two FF books a month, one with the Grimms on Yancy Street and then the Richards family in the Baxter Building.