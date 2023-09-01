'Fantastic Four' #12 First Look Introduces Dinosaur Avengers from a Parallel World

Imagine a world just like our own, with one tiny difference: all the humans have been replaced by dinosaurs.

That's exactly where Marvel's First Family ends up in FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12 by Ryan North and Iban Coello, and they won't have much time to ponder when they mysteriously switch places with their dinosaur counterparts. As their worlds begin to merge, the (very human) Fantastic Four must survive these dinosaurs with super-powers long enough to prevent an Earths-shattering catastrophe.

Meet Brachiosaurus Iron Man, Lambeosaurus Captain Marvel, Quetzalcoatlus Black Widow, and more in a special first look at FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12. One page finds the Fantastic Four investigating a mysterious phenomenon in the woods, only to get sucked inside. In another page, they find themselves trapped in a glowing cage as the dinosaur Avengers descend on them. Elsewhere, the human Avengers face four extremely angry and confused dinosaurs with fantastic—and very familiar—super-powers.

Behold a battle of Jurassic proportions in a special first look at FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #12 below!