Fantastic Four: The Visible Woman

Why choose Sue to be the focus of this story you’re doing? What do you have to say about the character?

DAVID PEPOSE: Tom [Brevoort] and I both wanted to do something with Sue. She’s the Invisible Woman—it’s easy to overlook her. At the same time she has such interesting powers that I think can be used quite offensively and even be a little frightening at times. It’s fun to watch her cut loose as the self-assured Super Hero and mom, the all-around superstar she always has been. Getting an opportunity to tackle that in these two issues has been really exciting.

As far as what I wanted to explore with Sue, it’s that she is the unsung hero of the Fantastic Four. She’s capable of so much. Like I said, the FF have their cosmic radiation powers, but what’s interesting to me both as a writer and a reader is to think about what super-powers they have as human beings. I think for Sue it really is her sense of compassion. She’s not one to be messed with, and as her family gets taken out one by one she needs to go on the offense, but I love that she never lets anybody go unseen. That is what will hopefully bring her to the finish line in this story: Sue showing how observant and empathetic she is, how when the chips are down she is ultimately the person you want to turn to the most. Watching how she interacts with all the denizens of the Baxter Building as this all goes down was really fun to flesh out.

Specifically with Sue, are there any landmark stories or runs you’re trying to refine or build on with your work?

DAVID PEPOSE: There are a few. Of course the work Mark Waid did on FANTASTIC FOUR as well as on the INVISIBLE WOMAN mini-series, which I reread in preparation for this. Again, as a 90’s kid, the 90’s version of Sue—though her costume from the period gets a bad rap—she was so assertive at the time. There are a lot of Sue stories that really stand out to me, but I think what Mark did along with what I grew up with really set the tone. Oh! And John Byrne’s FANTASTIC FOUR. That run really made me fall in love with the whole team. Sue really stepped up and grew during that run. It stayed with me.

I love the choice you mentioned earlier with Reed narrating this issue from off-panel. How did that idea come to you?

DAVID PEPOSE: I’m proud of how we had Reed as a presence without him dominating the storyline. It’s also a way to highlight the relationship between Reed and Sue that I think readers will find satisfying.

Reed often gets a bad rap. There are so many readers out there who might mistake Reed for being cold, or mistake Reed for not caring about his family, or taking Sue for granted, and that’s something I wanted to interrogate a little bit. I wrote this ultimately as a love story. Reed knows he’s a genius, one of the smartest people in the Marvel Universe, but he also knows he wouldn’t have reached those heights without Sue to believe in him. In certain ways it is autobiographical for me. My partner reads all my scripts and without her I’m not sure I’d have a career as a professional writer. So that is a little bit of me being put into this story.

It was nice for me to get to have my cake and eat it too as far as focusing on JUDGMENT DAY, but also getting into the cosmic romance of Reed and Sue. It was also a challenge to write. Writing for Reed Richards is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. [Laughs] Writing for a super-genius means your script takes three times as long as it normally would.

How does your story fit with and contribute to the larger epic of the Judgment Day event?

DAVID PEPOSE: I worked my way backwards as far as this story was concerned. The Fantastic Four are very versed in dealing with giant alien creatures, but this event is not called “F.A.X.E.,” it’s just “A.X.E.”; I had to work my way backwards and figure out where Reed is in all this. Using the Baxter Building for a kind of bottle episode felt like a good way to justify the team’s involvement if they’re not front and center for this storyline.

When I was learning about JUDGMENT DAY and what [main series writer] Kieron Gillen was doing with it, it struck me as a very philosophical event. These are Super Hero comics—you obviously want to have action and suspense—but the way Kieron presented JUDGMENT DAY was very personal in the way that every hero has their own test to rise to the occasion with—or not. That really helped inform how I approached this story. Sue’s our focus and gets the lion’s share of the adventure, but we’re going to see what happens to all of the Fantastic Four.

On the other hand, what are the challenges of writing a book like FANTASTIC FOUR in the midst of a big event?

DAVID PEPOSE: This is my first event [as a Marvel writer]. The biggest challenge for me is not only being in an event, but also following Dan Slott’s run. While I was working on my issues, I only got so much of a sense about how Dan was wrapping things up. Sometimes it’s a real game of “20 Questions” where you’re asking your editors about the status quo. Things either are available or not in play in two more issues, and then you have to pivot your way through.

With the event structure, the biggest challenge was justifying Reed’s place in everything and where he was. In an event focusing on the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, what is Marvel’s First Family up to that feels satisfying to those characters without taking up too much undo spotlight from the marquee characters of the event?

Was Oubliette Midas as the villain of the arc part of the deal before you came on or was that your idea?

DAVID PEPOSE: That was really a joint effort. Oubliette Midas was the last piece of the puzzle. I talked with my editors about doing “Die Hard in the Baxter Building,” cutting the FF off from the rest of the Marvel Universe and seeing what they do during this hostage situation. I kept pitching villains and either they weren’t available or just none felt right. I have to give credit where credit is due that Tom Brevoort was the one who said “What about Oubliette Midas? She hasn’t been used in a minute.” As soon as I got that email, that was it. I felt the story click.

There’s also such a rich dynamic to Oubliette, especially for a character who has not been in that many comics. Going back to MARVEL BOY by Grant Morrison and J.G. Jones, then she popped up in Jason Aaron’s run on THOR, and was recently in AMERICA (2017), but not much beyond that. She’s got so much personality for a character who has not been in a ton of comics.

I really responded to the issues she had with her father, who perished during ORIGINAL SIN. Those are the scars that last with you. When you don’t have closure, what do you do to try to get it? In this case, Oubliette acknowledges that the clock is running out as far as JUDGMENT DAY is concerned, so she’s going to make a pit stop at the Baxter Building before calling it quits on the human race.

She’s such a fun character to write. She’s so theatrical and over the top, so malevolent. She’s a pure Grant Morrison villain and I love Grant Morrison villains. But I didn’t realize until I started writing how great a foil she was to Sue. They really are two sides of the same coin. One is bolstered by her family ties and the other is fighting in spite of all that. It becomes a war of philosophies and ideals between the two of them. Watching Oubliette put Sue through her paces is a real treat. Oubliette really made this story and I’m looking forward to readers getting to see our approach to her.