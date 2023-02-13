February 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE rages on in Jason Aaron and James Towe's AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #14, where the mightiest heroes of the Multiverse, the protectors of the prehistoric Earth, and the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe all stand together in one place at last, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer.

Likewise, ten years into the twisted future of SINS OF SINISTER, Mister Sinister unleashes his private army of assassins—the Legion of the Night—in NIGHTCRAWLERS (2023) #1 by Si Spurrier and Paco Medina. Meet Wagnerine, commanding this killer crew of brainwashed hybrids, each one a genetic mix of Nightcrawler and another one of Marvel's most murderous mutants! Mysterious forces seek to break Sinister's control over these fatal fanatics to turn them against him. But who are they, and what are their true motives? Enter Mother Righteous, and a meeting of the most powerful players in the Universe...

Then, the fate of a world relies on the power of Photon in Eve Ewing, Ivan Fiorelli, and Luca Maresca's MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON (2022) #3. Still searching for answers as to why the universe has gone all topsy-turvy, Monica Rambeau blazes into a forgotten corner of the cosmos. But even as she seeks help to put her friends, family and life right side up again, she encounters a group of wanderers who desperately need her assistance to survive…

The X-Men will also be thrust into a far corner of the universe in X-MEN (2021) #19 by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli. When the X-Men get a distress call from deep space, they find that the galaxy's Brood problem is not as solved as they'd thought! Rogue Brood factions have begun running wild, and it's up to the X-Men to get to the bottom of why!

And they aren't the only ones dealing with this Brood infestation! In Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina's CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #46, Carol Danvers is on an X-press elevator to her own personal hell...and the Brood Empress is determined to ensure the Captain and all of her friends make it to their destination. Rescuing their team and getting out alive has always been the goal, but the odds are more deeply stacked against her team than Carol can even imagine.

Meet the Legion of the Night, face down Doom the Living Planet, beat back a Brood infestation, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

