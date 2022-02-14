February 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In BLACK WIDOW (2020) #14, this Eisner-winning series brings you a villain worth dying for! Natasha Romanoff is known for having skeletons in her closet, but The Living Blade is the one skeleton she hoped she'd never encounter again. He nearly killed her the first time they tangled, years ago in Madripoor—will he finish the job this time at the bidding of The Host? Meanwhile, the "SMASHSTRONAUT" story arc continues in HULK (2021) #4! As the mystery behind the Hulk's shocking new status quo deepens, Banner has piloted the Starship Hulk to an alternate Earth—one where Thunderbolt Ross is president, and he has an army of gamma-powered monsters under his command. Other strange happenings take place this week: Ms. Marvel has a doppelganger—which is pretty weird. It turns out she's a teenage girl named Qarin, and she has shapeshifting powers too. She's lost—like, from-another-universe lost—so, of course, Ms. Marvel takes her under her wing, which isn't so bad. What's less good is that Qarin has already figured out Kamala's secret identity, and she might just have darker plans in mind than trying to find her way home. Will Ms. Marvel's glitchy powers be enough to stop her? Find out in MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT (2021) #3!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

BLACK WIDOW (2020) #14

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #36

DARK AGES (2021) #5

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR (2022) #2

FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #40

HULK (2021) #4

IRON FIST (2022) #1

KING CONAN (2021) #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY (2022) #1

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT (2021) #3

STRANGE ACADEMY (2020) #16

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #89

THOR (2020) #22

VENOM (2021) #5

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE (2022) #3

X-MEN (2021) #8

New Collections

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 2 (2021) #0

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VOL. 6 (2022) #0

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 1: THE MIDNIGHT MISSION (2022) #0

ORORO: BEFORE THE STORM (2022) #0

S.W.O.R.D. BY AL EWING VOL. 2 (2022) #0

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE (2022) #0

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN #8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #4

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

ETERNALS #7

EXCALIBUR #25

HELLIONS #17

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

THE THING #1

VENOM #1

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #22

MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL: GHOST-RIDIN' TO LOVE INFINITY COMIC

