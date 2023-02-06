February 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

However, mutantkind's future still looks pretty Sinister in Al Ewing and Paco Medina's STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #1. Ten years from now, in the SINS OF SINISTER timeline, Mars has been destroyed—and now Storm wants revenge! To get it, the New Brotherhood will battle their way through Hell to seek the greatest secret of the Sinister Age…but are they fighting to save the world—or end it? And who is the man called Ironfire?

Meanwhile, the march towards CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR continues in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #10 by Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva. When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf's chemical attack, it's up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.

On the other hand, DARK WEB has concluded, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills for THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #19. Surely, trouble won't follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway… Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.

This week will also introduce the newest—and deadliest—Red Goblin in RED GOBLIN (2023) #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua! Spinning out of the pages of VENOM, Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn—or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?

Don't be late for Bishop's War College, take a romantic getaway with Spider-Man and Black Cat, meet the new Red Goblin, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

