Artist Greg Capullo Marks the Death and Rebirth of Moon Knight with New Variant Covers

Announced last week, Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s hit run of MOON KNIGHT (2021) is gearing up for a radical transformation! In December’s MOON KNIGHT #30, Marc Spector will reach an untimely end at the hands of Black Spectre, but the Midnight Mission lives on in January’s VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1 where an all-new Moon Knight rises! Bathed in mystery, this dark new era of the character promises to be a monumental turning point for the Moon Knight mythos and superstar artist Greg Capullo is here to ring it in with new variant covers!

The legendary artist, known for his prolific work throughout the industry, returned to Marvel Comics this year. With a multitude of variant covers ahead, fans can look forward to seeing Capullo bring their favorite Marvel characters to life in his iconic style. Also available as virgin variant covers, Capullo’s new covers for MOON KNIGHT #30 and VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1 gives readers a final look at Marc Spector’s classic costume before the new, more brutal Moon Knight emerges to take his place!

“We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the nighttime streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!” MacKay shared.

Check out both of Capullo’s covers below and inquire at your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders.