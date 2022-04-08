Get a First Look at Marvel's Voices: Identity #1

“Secrets” starring Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by CREEES LEE

Colors by BRYAN VALENZA

Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital mission with some unexpected surprises.

“It was a complete honor being asked to contribute to MARVEL VOICES: IDENTITY # 1, and I was surprised by how immediately I knew the story I wanted to tell," Pichetshote shared. "Jimmy Woo and Shang-Chi are two of Marvel's highest profile, non-superpowered Asian heroes, and I was instantly drawn to the things they had in common as well as the surprising things that set them apart."

"It was an amazing opportunity and honor to continue Jimmy Woo's story in the Marvel Voices series," Lee added. "The main inspiration for this story definitely made it more fun and interesting as I am a fan of that as well."