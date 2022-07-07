The Hunt for the Zero Shard Rages on in New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #3 Covers
Check out all six covers for 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #3, on sale August 17.
Fortnite and Marvel heroes are currently fighting alongside each other to save both their universes from total annihilation in the pages of FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR, a new limited comic series written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. Fans who witnessed last month’s explosive debut issue and are gearing up for the second issue next week can now check out all six covers of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3, on sale August 17!
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 will see the hunt for the Zero Shard continue into the Savage Land. Artists Francis Leinil Yu, Peach Momoko, and Ron Lim have brought the upcoming battle to life while artists Frank Cho and Carlos Pacheco depict exciting new Fortnite team ups with Storm, Hawkeye, and more! Plus, Derrick Chew delivers a romantic piece of one of Marvel’s most iconic couples, Rogue and Gambit, who debuted on the Fortnite Island earlier this year!
Each first print issue (physical copies only) of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! Digital single-issue comic book purchases of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR do not include any redeemable codes for Fortnite in-game bonus rewards.
Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months:
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – Stark Seven Wrap - Exclusive to comic buyers for over 2 months!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – Adamantium Claws Pickaxe - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- Plus any fan who redeems all five codes (physical copies only) will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & SUNNY GHO
Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Variant Cover by FRANK CHO
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO, RAFAEL FONTERIZ & JESUS ABURTOV
Variant Cover by RON LIM & ISRAEL SILVA
On Sale 8/17
Check out all FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 covers now and pick up this action-packed issue when it arrives on August 17.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!