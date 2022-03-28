Ahead of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1, Marvel Heroes Face Off Against Fortnite Fighters in New Covers
Check out the first batch of Fortnite variant covers coming in May.
Announced last month, the Marvel Universe will collide with Fortnite once again this June in a brand-new limited comic series: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR!
To gear up for this exciting saga, fans will be able to see their favorite Marvel heroes in showdowns with iconic Fortnite characters on new variant covers released throughout May. Rocking the covers of Marvel’s hottest comics, these action-packed pieces give a fresh look at what happens when the heroes of Marvel crash onto the Island and get caught in its epic battles! Fans can look forward to the following matchups brought to life by the industry’s leading artists:
- Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Omega
- Captain Carter and Cuddle Team Leader
- Captain Marvel and Dark Bomber
- Ghost Rider and Raider
- Iron Fist and Fade
- Hellcat and Lynx
- Joe Fixit and Rippley
- Silk and Blaze
- Spider-Man 2099 and Drifter
- Venom and Big Mouth
On Sale 5/4
CAPTAIN MARVEL #38 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO
VENOM #8 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 5/11
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA
IRON MAN #20 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEÓN
SPIDER-MAN 2099 EXODUS #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CREEES LEE
On Sale 5/18
CAPTAIN CARTER #3 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK
IRON FIST #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE
SILK #5 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID LOPEZ
On Sale 5/25
GHOST RIDER #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CARLOS GOMEZ
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by WILL SLINEY
Check out the first 8 covers below and stay tuned for more exciting news about Marvel and Fortnite’s latest collaboration!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!