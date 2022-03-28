Ahead of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1, Marvel Heroes Face Off Against Fortnite Fighters in New Covers

On Sale 5/4

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO

VENOM #8 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA



On Sale 5/11

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA

IRON MAN #20 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEÓN

SPIDER-MAN 2099 EXODUS #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CREEES LEE



On Sale 5/18

CAPTAIN CARTER #3 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK

IRON FIST #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE

SILK #5 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID LOPEZ



On Sale 5/25

GHOST RIDER #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CARLOS GOMEZ

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by WILL SLINEY

Check out the first 8 covers below and stay tuned for more exciting news about Marvel and Fortnite’s latest collaboration!

