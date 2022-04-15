Iron Man and The Foundation Team Up for a Vital Mission in New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2 Cover

The highly-anticipated limited series FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR kicks off in June and right now, fans can get their first look at the covers to issue #2 and learn more about the exclusive access to in-game content that will be available with each issue!

The five-part comic saga will be written by longtime Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and feature art by Sergio Dávila. The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island, who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe.

As previously announced, each first-print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 will contain a code redeemable for a Marvel-themed digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Readers of the series will be the first to access these digital cosmetics, which will be exclusive to comic fans for a limited time before they become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Not only that, select in-game items will ONLY be available with the redeemable codes from the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR first-print comics.

Here’s what Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to downloading in the coming months:

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – Outfit

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – Wrap

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – Pickaxe

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – Spray

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – Loading Screen

Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a bonus Outfit!

Arriving in July, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 will continue the hunt for the Zero Shard. Spider-Man and his allies are led to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation.