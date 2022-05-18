Doctor Doom Joins the Battle in 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #4
Check out the cover of 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #4, arriving this August.
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR, the highly anticipated comic mini-series that will see the Marvel Universe collide with the world of Fortnite, kicks off next month! Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla, the five-issue saga will star heroes from both universes as they hunt down the elusive Zero Shard to save their respective realities from total collapse.
In FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4, the threat to the Marvel Universe will become so great that Marvel’s most iconic villain will have no choice but to intervene… Enter Doctor Doom! Doom has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe, but what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?
Each first print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR also contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months:
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe - Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen - Exclusive to comic buyers!
- Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
On Sale 8/31
Check out the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 cover as well as a variant cover by Stephanie Hans and pick up the debut issue of the comic series when it arrives on June 8.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!