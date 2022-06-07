Spider-Man's New 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' Suit Revealed

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR, the highly anticipated comic mini-series that will see the Marvel Universe collide with the world of Fortnite, makes its long-awaited debut tomorrow!

Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is a five-issue saga that will leave a tremendous impact on both universes, and Spider-Man will mark the occasion with a brand-new suit. Check out the unveiling of the Spider-Man Zero Suit right now and witness it in action in both the comic series and in Fortnite.

Fans will be able to unlock the suit in-game ahead of its Fortnite Item Shop debut with a redeemable code in each first-print edition comic issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1.

“There’ll be a few things you see in both the game and the comic—mostly in our final issue,” Gage explained to IGN in a recent interview. “But for the most part, what happens in the game and what happens in the comic are different fronts in the same war. Some questions that players might have about the game are answered in the comic, and vice versa, though neither are required to follow the story in the other.”