Fun Facts: Marvel Love Stories

For a time, things were good between Crystal and her Avenger husband Quicksilver, but as they settled into life together on the Moon, their relationship began to sour. When Crystal, Quicksilver, and their baby daughter, Luna, visited the Visions for Thanksgiving dinner, sparks flew in an unexpected direction. It’s one heck of a holiday feast full of Super Heroes and an uninvited Magneto which caused a bit of drama. However, the Visions’ real estate agent, who was also in attendance, struck up a conversation with Crystal. Norman shot his shot, and the two soon began a romance once Crystal’s marriage hit the skids.

