Gail Simone Brings Jessica Jones Into Her Own Multiverse With 'The Variants'

THE VARIANTS #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by BEN CALDWELL

On sale in June

What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself, another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result? That’s the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet… the Variants!

