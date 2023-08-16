Meet Genesis, the Long-Lost Wife of Apocalypse

GENESIS AND APOCALYPSE

In the lead-up to X OF SWORDS, Genesis first appeared during a prophetic vision in Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and Pepe Larraz's FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: X-MEN (2020) #1 story. As revealed during Genesis' full debut in X-MEN (2019) #12 by Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu, she and Apocalypse met on Okkara, where an ancient civilization of mutants lived in peace.

Together with Apocalypse, Genesis ruled Okkara and had four children—Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death—which they named after concepts that had been defeated in their land. Even though Okkara was peaceful, Genesis and her family still considered themselves warriors who were waiting for their next battle.

However, Okkara's peace was shattered by Daemons from the hellish dimension Amenth, as led by Annihilation, a mysterious ancient entity embodied by a golden helm. Genesis took charge in the fight against the Daemons with her Omega-level mutant powers, which give her immense control over vegetation.

Over years of battle against Annihilation, Genesis and her family all became legendary warriors. But when Annihilation gave Genesis a chance to end the war and close the portal to Amenth, she refused, since she believed she and her family were meant for wartime battles that fulfilled her 'survival-of-the-fittest' philosophy.

When Annihilation attacked Okkara with the Twilight Sword, Okkara was split into two lands: Krakoa and Arakko. As the tide of battle turned towards Amenth, Isca the Unbeaten—Genesis' sister—joined the invading forces, with her mutant power to never lose effectively securing their victory.

As a last resort, Genesis, her children, and the mutants of Okkara decided to take Arakko to Amenth and close the portal to Earth. While Genesis and her forces were trapped fighting the Daemons, Apocalypse was be separated from his family and remained on Earth, where he prepared future generations of mutants for war.