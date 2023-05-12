The Legendary Frank Miller Returns to Wolverine with New 'Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha' #1 Cover

Last year, Marvel Comics welcomed back groundbreaking artist Frank Miller! The comic book visionary has been gracing some of Marvel’s hottest titles with explosive variant covers featuring his iconic art. This August, fans everywhere will be thrilled to see him return to a Marvel super hero he helped revolutionize: Wolverine!

Together with writer Chris Claremont, Miller redefined the character as the superstar headliner he is today with the character’s first-ever solo series in 1982. Now, Miller is back with a new piece that will serve as a variant cover on GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1, the first chapter of a new crossover between Benjamin Percy’s GHOST RIDER and WOLVERINE ongoing series.

The four-part epic will reveal the first encounter between Logan and Johnny Blaze, where they teamed up against a demonic serial killer. When that deadly foe returns and begins targeting mutants in the harsh landscape of FALL OF X, get ready for claws, chains, and violence as Wolverine and Ghost Rider join forces once more to take it down!