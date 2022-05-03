Gwen Stacy Tells Her Story in 'Giant-Size Gwen Stacy' #1

Written by Christos Gage and drawn by Todd Nauck, Gwen Stacy’s first ever solo series launched in 2019 and presented a thrilling never-before-told Silver Age mystery that saw a pre-Spider-Man Gwen go up against villains like Green Goblin and Kingpin. A hit with readers, the series was sadly left unfinished… until now!

Coming in August is GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY #1, an epic one-shot reprinting the first two issues and, for the first time ever, collecting the final three issues. As fabulous, fierce and smart as Gwen herself, GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY is an extraordinary saga worthy of Marvel’s “It Girl.”

Gwen and Peter may not have met until AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31, but that doesn't mean Gwen's life began on that page. Meet Gwen Stacy, beauty queen of Standard High, sure, but so much more. Science whiz Gwen Stacy (you don't think she landed in Peter's advanced science classes at ESU because of her good looks, did you?) has an indomitable spirit that, much to her police Captain dad's chagrin, gets her into serious trouble a lot. This in-continuity story will see Gwen tackle a Marvel Universe-spanning conspiracy that has her cross paths with dangerous Marvel villains and team-up with the original X-Men.

“Working on the GWEN STACY miniseries with the brilliant Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg was a huge thrill, as I got to play in the timeline of the original Stan Lee/Steve Ditko Spider-Man stories—but BEFORE Gwen ever met Peter Parker—revealing untold tales about folks like Gwen, Green Goblin and Captain George Stacy,” Gage explained. “Unfortunately, COVID put the series on hold after just two issues. And it's been a while, but...Gwen is back! And I couldn't be happier!"

"The icing on the cake is that for the first time I get to see my name on a GIANT-SIZE title...a nice thick volume containing ALL 5 issues," he continued. "Ever since I was a kid, Marvel's Giant-Size books have held a special place in my heart, so I couldn't think of a better, more exciting way for Gwen to return. I thank everyone who's waited so long, kept asking about the book and retained their enthusiasm for it...I hope you find it worth the wait!”

“I am so excited to see our complete Gwen Stacy story is coming to the fans!” Nauck said. “I had so much fun drawing this series and working with Christos, Nick Lowe, Lindsey Cohick, Ralph Macchio, and Rachelle Rosenberg! I really enjoyed brainstorming and working in aspects of the Marvel Universe of that era around Gwen and her story. Wait till fans see issue #4!”