The Goblin Queen Returns and It’s Judgement Day for the Hellions in 'Hellions' #18

“Hellions may be coming to an end, but our team of outcasts are gonna leave their mark on the way out the door,” Wells promises. “This includes bringing back one of my favorite characters, Madelyne Pryor! And take it from me, this is only the beginning for our Queen...”

Don’t miss the final issue of HELLIONS this December!

HELLIONS #18

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by ZÉ CARLOS & STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN