The Cast of G.O.D.S. Braces for an Uncertain Future in Phil Noto's 'G.O.D.S.' #3 Cover

Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic entities have faithful servants that walk among us as members of two opposing factions: the powerful mystics of The-Powers-That-Be and the brilliant scientific minds of The-Natural-Order-of-Things. For eons, they’ve clashed and schemed with all of reality hanging in the balance until they formed a fragile pact.

Now, a mysterious rogue agent by the name of Cubisk Core has shattered that uneasy peace, and this secret war will come out of the shadows for the first time in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S.! The highly-anticipated series will introduce fans to an exciting new cast of characters, some of which readers have already met this summer in special bonus pages in select titles. These characters exist outside the fight between heroes and villains and devote their time to upholding the very building blocks of creation.

All week long, the major players of G.O.D.S. have been spotlighted in special teasers and concept art: Wyn, servant of The-Powers-That-Be; Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things; Dimitri, chained apprentice The-Powers-That-Be; Mia, a magic girl caught between The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things; and Cubisk Core, a Proto-Mage with an insidious agenda. See them all together in Phil Noto’s stunning variant cover for G.O.D.S. #3 and learn about key terms in the G.O.D.S. mythos with a new encyclopedia teaser image!