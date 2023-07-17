Get Your First Look at Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's 'G.O.D.S.'
Check out the issue one cover reveal and a lettered preview for 'G.O.D.S.,' the mythology-shattering new series launching in October.
This October, visionary writer Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Valerio Schiti will reinvent the cosmology of the Marvel Universe in G.O.D.S.!
The new series will dramatically transform Marvel’s classic pantheon of cosmic beings and introduce brand-new concepts and characters that operate at the crossroads of science and magic! Today, fans can see Mateus Manhanini’s stunning cover for issue #1, as well as an exciting lettered preview!
Manhanini’s cover spotlights Wyn, one of the many new characters that readers will meet in the series. And in the preview, witness a gathering of two mysterious factions: THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS. Alongside familiar faces like Doctor Strange, Clea, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Doom, the agents of these groups learn of a Babylon Event, a rare occurrence that has the potential to upend the forces behind existence such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. This cataclysmic threat will bring a eons-old war out of the shadows for the first time and shed light on long-guarded secrets of the cosmos!
What happens when THE-POWERS-THAT-BE meet THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don’t look under the table. There’s a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground.
"Except for Doctor Strange (who’s in the first few issues), and some cameos by Marvel regulars, nothing I say here is going to help anyone understand these concepts and characters because they’re new. And the book is kind of out there," Hickman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "The good news is that the first issue is 55 pages long, and by the end of that issue, you’ll have a solid idea of what the book is all about."
G.O.D.S. #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
On Sale 10/4
Get your first glimpse at this breathtaking epic now and stay tuned for more news about G.O.D.S. in the weeks ahead!
