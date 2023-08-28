G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Aiko Maki

Marvel is pleased to introduce Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Doctor of Abnormal Observation and All Things Weird.

A brilliant scientist, Aiko let her curiosity guide her through life—and right into the service of The-Natural-Order-of-Things. When she was offered the chance to become a Centivar, an agent of The-Natural-Order-of-Things, she leapt at the opportunity without realizing the steep cost of joining. She faced a brutal choice, but true to her incisive nature, she barely hesitated: duty over love. Aiko won't let anything stand in the way of her ambitions.

Prepare to meet Aiko in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!