Published August 28, 2023

G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Aiko Maki

Introducing Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Doctor of Abnormal Observation and All Things Weird.

by Meagan Damore
G.O.D.S. Spotlight on Aiko

Marvel is pleased to introduce Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Doctor of Abnormal Observation and All Things Weird.

A brilliant scientist, Aiko let her curiosity guide her through life—and right into the service of The-Natural-Order-of-Things. When she was offered the chance to become a Centivar, an agent of The-Natural-Order-of-Things, she leapt at the opportunity without realizing the steep cost of joining. She faced a brutal choice, but true to her incisive nature, she barely hesitated: duty over love. Aiko won't let anything stand in the way of her ambitions.

Prepare to meet Aiko in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!

G.O.D.S.: Aiko Maki character design sheet by Valerio Schiti

"Aiko is an incredibly smart, incredibly curious person who has been given the opportunity to do everything that she dreamed of being able to do," Hickman explained. "The problem is, is that the cost was incredibly high. So she's someone who's struggling with getting everything you want and it costing you everything that you love."

"Aiko is a sharp blade. She’s cold, she’s rational, she’s the future. But can we really trust all that white?" Schiti teased. "Isn’t the cult of The-Natural-Order-Of-Things still a cult, after all? And is there still room for love and empathy with all that rationality? Another mystery. Anyway, to be safe, I would stay away from those edgy metal triangles. The perfect shape for her, isn’t it?"

Known Affiliates:

G.O.D.S. #1 page by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

Meet Aiko in G.O.D.S. #1, on sale October 4! For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.

G.O.D.S.: Aiko Fact Sheet

G.O.D.S.: Aiko Maki character design sheet by Valerio Schiti

G.O.D.S. #1 panels by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

G.O.D.S. #1 panels by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

G.O.D.S. #2 cover by Mateus Manhanini

G.O.D.S. #1 Aiko Variant Cover by Ejikure

G.O.D.S. #1 variant cover by Peach Momoko

G.O.D.S. #1 variant cover by Mahmud Asrar & Matthew Wilson

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1 Gods Variant Cover by Valerio Schiti

VENOM #24 G.O.D.S. variant cover by Jan Bazaldua

G.O.D.S. #1 page by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

G.O.D.S. #1 page by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

G.O.D.S. #1 page by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

G.O.D.S. #1 page by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

