Comics
Published August 11, 2022
7 Times Groot Was Just a Baby
Groot’s cutest moments in Marvel Comics!
Regenerative tree alien Groot embracing childhood has created some pretty adorable moments over the years. But don’t be fooled by the cuteness—when there is a need, Groot is a valuable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Here are some of Groot’s best moments, all from his earliest development stage.
1. Taking out a team of bounty hunters then saving his friends while riding an alien bug in GROOT (2015) #5.
6. Trying to save Rocket by filtering poison out of his system in ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2017) #8.
