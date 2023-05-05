The Guardians of the Galaxy Comics to Read Right Now

Marvel Unlimited, your home for Marvel digital comics, has dropped an entire lineup of Guardians of the Galaxy-themed reading for the Marvel Unlimited app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup.

Read more about these intro series below, all ideal entry points for readers new to the Guardians, Adam Warlock, the High Evolutionary, Cosmo the Spacedog, and more.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: SOMEBODY'S GOT TO DO IT

Out now in full, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: SOMEBODY’S GOT TO DO IT is the Infinity Comics adaptation of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2008) #1-12. The fan-favorite series that introduced the modern-day Guardians of the Galaxy is digitized for the mobile-friendly vertical format exclusive to the app. To get you prepared, take a closer look at some of the most memorable moments from this blockbuster story by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Paul Pelletier, Brad Walker, Wes Craig, Carlos Magno, and more.

