A Complete Guide to 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1

Hitting shelves June 23, MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 honors Pride Month with our first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters. These stories of inspiration and empowerment will be brought to life by an assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life including Kieron Gillen, Olivier Coipel, Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveira, Tini Howard, Vita Ayala, Kris Anka, Javier Garrón, and many more!

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will also explore the history of LGBTQ+ inclusion and storytelling at Marvel Comics, including an interview with former Associate Editor Chris Cooper.

Today, we're giving you an EXCLUSIVE inside look at some of the all-new tales along with what their creators have to say about the issue! Let's dive right in!

Starring Prodigy and Speed

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Jen Hickman

Colors by Brittany Peer