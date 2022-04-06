Inside the Mind of Marc Spector

Formerly a mercenary, Marc Spector switched over to super-heroics following a life-ending event. He has teamed up with various groups such as the Avengers (including the West Coast iteration and the Secret Avengers), the Midnight Sons, and even the Defenders over the years. But he has always preferred to work alone. A complicated man with a complex inner world, Spector has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which stems from a traumatic childhood event (MOON KNIGHT (2016) #194). This means that Spector is the host to multiple, individual personalities that can take control at random times. Sometimes the occasion calls for the mercenary Marc, yet other moments he needs to possess the charm of Steven Grant, the power of Moon Knight, the detective skills of Mr. Knight, or the stealth of Jake Lockley. Over the span of years, Marc has gained a better handle on his alters. In fact, in MOON KNIGHT (2016) #9, he faced them all head-on in an effort to integrate everyone into Spector’s whole. But rather than being a plague (or a nuisance), Spector’s identities are a key part of who he is, protective and powerful in their own rights.

Ready to jump in? Let’s take a look at the merc, the millionaire, the cabbie, the vigilante, and the detective!

MARC SPECTOR