Hallows’ Eve Makes Her Mark on the Marvel Universe in New Artgerm Cover

Spider-Man’s iconic rogues gallery just got a wild new addition: HALLOWS’ EVE!

After debuting in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 and causing havoc throughout the upcoming DARK WEB crossover, this new villain will then headline her very own solo comic this March, where fans can discover more about her fascinating abilities and her exciting future! To celebrate her arrival in the Marvel Universe, best-selling artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau will spotlight her in a stunning variant cover for HALLOWS’ EVE #1. Fans can see it now and brace themselves for the unpredictable mischief that awaits each and every time Hallows’ Eve throws on one of her many mystical masks!

Hallows’ Eve is the new identity of Janine Godbe, the loyal longtime girlfriend of Ben Reilly. Janine Godbe’s world has been blown up several times in her life, but after the events of DARK WEB, she’s in control of her future for the first time in years. With a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder, Janine’s crime spree as Hallows’ Eve puts her on the run from the police, but there’s someone else after her too… someone seeking to take her newfound power for themselves!