Hawkeye: A Brief History of the Circus of Crime

After the death of Fritz and Lola, Maynard Tiboldt, Fritz’s son, took over as the Ringmaster. But the Circus had a hard time competing with the spectacle of larger American circuses, and let’s just say Maynard took that pretty personally. He blamed Americans both for not giving the Circus its due and for his father’s capture. It was then that he hatched his plan to turn the Circus into a robbery operation. While some of the performers quit, refusing to turn to a life of crime, quite a few of them stayed on.

Over the years, they’ve had some pretty notable clashes with a wide range of heroes, like Spider-Man and Daredevil in 1964’s THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16. And they fought Matt Murdock again in 1975’s DAREDEVIL #118. During SECRET EMPIRE, they joined the Army of Evil. They’ve hypnotized Thor and Devil Dinosaur, and they’ve encountered everyone from Howard the Duck to the Hulk.

In fact, this won’t be Kate’s first run-in with the Circus. In HAWKEYE (2012) #2, The Circus, going by the name Cirque Du Nuit, butted heads with Kate and Clint Barton in New York. They were putting on a show at a hotel and Maynard tried to use his mind control abilities to rob the spectators, but Kate and Clint intervened. They whipped out some nifty glasses that made them immune to the Ringmaster’s abilities and escaped on the very boat the Circus was using to abscond with the loot—which was clever, but also made it look like Kate and Clint were the thieves. Those two really have a way of getting themselves tangled up in shenanigans, don’t they?